Services up for top of table clash with battered Brothers

Services' Dylan Cleaver in the GDSC Premier League match between South Services and Tuc-Cop GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground earlier this season.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :Clarence River’s top cricketers return to the field tomorrow with a blockbuster top of the table clash highlighting the action.

Competition leaders South Services will host a barnstorming Brothers outfit at Lower Fisher Park and key man Chris Cleaver is looking forward to the battle.

“It’s a huge game but it would be great to start the year with a win,” Cleaver said.

Services sit four points clear at the top of the table and Cleaver said his side is intending to remain there for the rest of the season.

“It’s been really good season for us so far. I can’t remember staying on top as long as we have in my career,” he said.

“We usually start strong but we’ve really kicked on and stayed strong.”

With the best batting line-up in the competition, Cleaver said “bowling will be very important.”

“Every time we’ve bowled to a team we’ve got them all out. If we can keep doing that we’ll keep winning. Taking 10 wickets is something we never used to be able to do,” he said.

“Kal (Lawrence) and their whole top to middle order can do some damage so we’ll need to keep it tight.”

Cleaver praised seamer Linden Harris for his contribution to the sides deadly attack.

“He’s always been up around the top wicket takers so this year he’s getting what he deserves,” he said.

Both Services and Brothers are coming off a loss in round 8 and they will be hungry to stamp their authority on the competition.

“We’ll try and finish the 40 overs with a big score,” Cleaver said.

Adding to the excitement tomorrow will be a Tucabia-Copmanhurst derby at Ulmarra Showground and Tuc-Cop GI Hotel will be confident they can take down their counterparts after a big win over Services.

But Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving earned a win of their own against Coutts Crossing in round 8 and will look to take the challenge head on.

Also returning to the action will be Westlawn East who will face Coutts Crossing off the back of a huge victory against Brothers to close out 2019.

GAME DAY: Brothers host South Services at Lower Fisher Park, Tuc-Cop GI Hotel take on Tuc-Cop PLE at Ulmarra Showground and Westlawn East face Coutts Crossing at JJ Lawrence Fields from 1pm tomorrow.