Serving station meeting likely to get lively

A drawing from the plans for the Cole Service Station proposed for the corner of Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr, Yamba.

New plans get the red light

CLARENCE Valley councillors are likely to receive a lively reception when they inspect the site of a controversial prospective service station development in Yamba today.

The councillors are due to visit the site on the corner of Treelands Dr and Yamba Rd on which developers propose to build a Coles service station.

If the social media activity translates into street action, the councillors and staff will face a barrage from angry residents opposing a development application due to go to the council's environment, planning and community committee meeting later in the afternoon.

Three residents will make deputations to the visiting councillors after they arrive on site at 12.30pm.

The council has already received more traditional forms of protest, including 25 individual submissions against the proposal and a petition with 1076 signatures.

Last year the council approved a rezoning of the site to allow a planning proposal for the service station development.

A key issue for Yamba residents is the proposal to use traffic lights to control traffic flow around the development because there is not enough room for a roundabout.

Submissions also noted the close proximity of houses would make noise and petrol fumes an issue and lower property values.

The report has vetoed a development proposal for a 24-hour station in favour of 5am to midnight operating hours.

Residents also believe there is no need for another service station in Yamba, but this is not a DA issue.

The council report indicates the developers, Westlawn Property Trust, have ticked all the boxes for approval of the DA.