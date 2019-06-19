Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Townsville service station wearing a skull. Picture: Queensland Police.
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Townsville service station wearing a skull. Picture: Queensland Police.
Crime

Servo attendant in terrifying pickaxe ordeal

by Nic Darveniza
19th Jun 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN disguised in a gruesome skull mask and armed with a pickaxe has smashed through a service station's security door, terrifying the 21-year-old woman behind the counter

The man use the axe to smashed through the Rangeview Street business' reinforced glass security door in bare feet shortly before 11pm.

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Townsville service station wearing a skull. Picture: Queensland Police.
Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Townsville service station wearing a skull. Picture: Queensland Police.

The 21-year-old female store attendant escaped into a rear office as the man smashed glass displays inside the store in an attempt to intimidate before eventually leaving empty-handed.

She was not harmed in the incident.

Police have described the man as caucasian, wearing a dark coloured long-sleeved hoodie and dark coloured shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

More Stories

crime editors picks pickaxe servo skeleton mask

Top Stories

    Smuggling drugs an act of love

    premium_icon Smuggling drugs an act of love

    Crime South Grafton woman's plan to keep her partner happy backfires

    OUR SAY: Two sides to rezoning controversy

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Two sides to rezoning controversy

    Opinion Palmers Island dispute age old battle between residents, developer

    • 19th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    $1000 reward to catch sign sabotage culprits

    premium_icon $1000 reward to catch sign sabotage culprits

    News Palmers Island signs vandalised under the cover of darkness, rain

    Seniors go back to where it all started

    premium_icon Seniors go back to where it all started

    Community Emotional return to former community centre

    • 19th Jun 2019 10:00 AM