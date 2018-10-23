Servo of the future to be built on Bruce Hwy near Gympie

A 24-hour rest and recharge roadhouse, complete with fuel, food outlets and electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be built on the Bruce Highway at Traveston.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the development at the Traveston Road Interchange would also feature a minimum of 20 heavy vehicle rest bays.

"I am pleased to announce the successful tender was headed by Peter O'Keefe, founder of the iconic Australian branded Matilda Fuel Supplies," the Minister said.

"This business started in the early 1980s and has a long and proud history of working in the fuel industry.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey. Warren Lynam

"I am certain they will continue to meet the needs of a new generation of road users, when they deliver the facility.

"Not only will it potentially save lives by addressing fatigue management along the highway, it will also demonstrate the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to the future of motoring and supporting the electric vehicle revolution.

"It will be another important recharging location on Queensland's Electric Super Highway, the world's longest in a single state."

The Minister said the roadhouse would be the first of its type in Queensland where the Department of Transport and Main Roads had tendered its own land to develop the facility.

"This aligns with the government's Advancing our Cities and Regions strategy which focuses on using surplus state property to deliver better community outcomes, create jobs and drive economic growth," he said.

"Heavy vehicle drivers and the community have been calling for access to better amenities and improved facilities in the region and we have listened to those calls.

"My department sought expressions of interest from suitably qualified business operators to tender for an opportunity to develop a commercial roadside facility," Mr Bailey said.

Plans are now being developed to be lodged with a development application for assessment by Gympie Regional Council.