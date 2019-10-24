Menu
A man has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court.
Servo puncher sentenced in Grafton court

Kathryn Lewis
24th Oct 2019 2:00 AM
A MINOR incident quickly escalated after the offender lost his temper, injuring his victim.

Kenneth Geoffrey Vincent, 38, faced Grafton Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard Vincent had pulled into a service station when a car parked in a bay behind him.

Vincent reversed and his tail light smashed into the other vehicle. Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said police facts stated the victim took out his phone to take a photo of the licence place as Vincent got out of the car and punched the victim in the eye through the open driver's window.

Vincent then drove away from the scene. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a fracture.

His Solicitor Michelle Herrmann submitted to the court her client felt threatened and reacted, fearing he could be assaulted.

The court heard Vincent made a full admission to police at the first opportunity.

Ms Crittenden said the only appropriate sentence was imprisonment but that could be served in the community.

Vincent was sentenced to a six-month intensive corrections order with 100 hours community service.

