SES called to rescues as storm fells trees in Grafton

SES and emergency services return from a vehicle rescue in South Grafton on Saturday night.

SES units are believed to have been called to performs a number of flood rescues on tonight as heavy rain lashes Grafton .

The first was on the corner of Cambridge Street and Rushforth road, while the second was on the Orara Way at Braunstone where a car has water up to its wheel arch.

Grafton SES commander Sharon Ahrens said it was on top of of four other call-outs they had for vehicle rescues today

"Everyone was out of the vehicles, so that was some good luck for us," she said.

"We urge the community not to drive through flooded waters. If it's flooded forget it."

The call-out came after heavy rains lashed the town with more than 50mm of rain falling since midday, including a downpour of 30mm in two hours from 6.30pm.

It follows dramatic footage shown of an early morning rescue south of Grafton by SES crews.

NSW SES crews were tasked to a flood rescue at 4.30am Friday when they requested by NSW Ambulance to help transport a patient that had been trapped by flood waters that had cut off a road from a property near Orara Way.

In Saturday afternoon's downpour, one of Grafton's most loved jacaranda trees opposite the library snapped at the roots this afternoon.

The remains of a Jacaranda tree that fell Saturday afternoon in intense rain.

Just a few branches remain of a tree that was often the first sign of the Jacaranda season, its early blooms coming from reflected sunlight on the library windows.

There are reports of flooding near Tyson St in South Grafton on the Pacific Highway, with Live Traffic urging caution in the area, and directing people to not drive through flood waters.

Across the state, The NSW SES has received more than 2600 calls for help across the State since midnight Wednesday. NSW SES volunteers are continuing to assist residents impacted by the severe weather, including responding to 20 flood rescues so far, mostly for motorists who have driven into floodwaters.

The NSW SES is urging road users to exercise caution as the torrential rainfall continues into the weekend.

"Never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters. It's too dangerous - and you never know how deep the floodwaters are, the condition of the road or how fast the water is flowing," NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said

"Please keep clear of drains, creeks and causeways and if you are in a flood-prone area avoid parking vehicles in low-lying areas."

In the Clarence Valley, many roads have been closed by the flooding, including the road to Wooli at Sandy Crossing.

Road closures/warnings

Closed

1. 15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd (Closed)

Road closed due to flooding

2. Armidale Road - Hortons Creek (Closed)

Armidale Road at Hortons Creek is closed due to bridge and side track washout

3. Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing (Closed)

Road closed water over road

4. Geregarrow Road (Closed)

Water over road - road closed

5. McPhersons Crossing (Closed)

Water over the road

6. Orara Way - Bluff Bridge (Closed)

Bridge Closed water over the road

7. Orara Way at School Lane (Closed)

Orara Way at School Lane closed due to flooding

8. Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek (Closed)

Road closed water over road

9. Rushforth Road Poley Bridge (Closed)

Water over Road - bridge closed

10. Six Mile Lane, Grafton (Closed)

Road closed due to flood water damage

11. Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing (Closed)

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing closed due to water over road

Caution

1. Armidale Road - Tyringham (Caution)

Armidale Road low weight and length restrictions apply - single vehicles only

2. Armidale Road Nymboida at Boundary Creek Road (Caution)

3. Coaldale Road (Caution)

4. Frickers Road (Caution)

Frickers Road closed due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

5. Kangaroo Creek Road (Caution)

Kangaroo Creek Road - bridge is out but side track in place

6. Laytons Range Road (Caution)

Laytons Range Road is closed at Armidale Road due to dangerous trees following recent bush fires.

7. McIntyres Lane (Caution)

Caution - shoulder washout and damage to drainage culvert

8. Mulquinneys Road (Caution)

9. Palmers Channel Northbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Northbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

10. Palmers Channel Southbank Road (Caution)

Palmer Channel Southbank Road caution required as there have been riverbank slippage with the wet weather.

11. Somervale Road (Caution)

Rough surface around bridge please use caution

12. Tucabia-Tyndale Road (Caution)

Drivers to use caution there may be water over road near Bostock Road.