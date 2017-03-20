27°
SES disappointed flood message still not getting through

Jarrard Potter
| 20th Mar 2017 2:41 PM Updated: 3:00 PM
Yamba SES Training Co-ordinator Terrie Murray (left) and Acting Controller Michelle Fraser with shovels in hand for the sand bagging operations during the East Coast low that travelled across the Clarence Valley on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Yamba SES Training Co-ordinator Terrie Murray (left) and Acting Controller Michelle Fraser with shovels in hand for the sand bagging operations during the East Coast low that travelled across the Clarence Valley on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Debrah Novak

WITH the State Emergency Service kept busy throughout the weekend, Clarence Nambucca region controller Caroline Ortel said it was still disappointing to see people ignore their messages when it comes to flood water.

Mrs Ortel said the SES received around 150 calls for help in the Clarence Valley over the weekend, with crews in Yamba and Maclean fielding a majority of them due to heavy rainfall along the coast, which dumped 155.8mm in 24 hours to 9am on Saturday in Yamba.

While Mrs Ortel said she was pleased with the efforts of the volunteers, she was disappointed they had to attend five flood rescues across the area, with a majority of them people in cars.

"Our volunteers have done a fantastic job over the past week, and even they have been hampered by water blocking their own access to jobs, so we thank people for their patience because it's difficult when the weather affects our ability to get to people," she said.

"I am really happy with that, but I am disappointed we've still got people driving through flood water, and still got people playing in flood water which is really disappointing.

"We keep putting the messages out there but people still push the envelope and take the risk to cross flood water. That's a disappointing thing that there's still people who think they can make it."

Mrs Ortel said vehicle recovery was a special resource, and a limited number of volunteers are trained to perform that sort of rescue.

"If you can see the road is flooded, it's not necessary so don't risk it," Mrs Ortel said.

"I must commend those residents I have actually witnessed who pulled up at Tyson St and turned around, because Tyson St is a real hot spot that we've pulled a lot of cars out, so some people are listening to the message."

Mrs Ortel said Clarence Valley units have received enormous support from outside the region over the past week, they can never have enough volunteers in an emergency situations.

"We definitely could use more volunteers across the whole Valley," she said.

"Anyone who is interested or has the time to give to us should get in touch with us. We provide all of the training and uniforms, so anyone who is interested is strongly encouraged to join.

"The biggest thing we can have people do to help our volunteers is to listen to our messages, don't walk, drive or play in flood waters and make sure they're prepared. If people need food or medications be as prepared as possible beforehand, as it can be quite dangerous to put a boat in flood water."

Mrs Ortel said the SES were monitoring further rainfall expected in the Clarence Valley later this week.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river clarence valley flood flood rescue ses state emergency service

