Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
News

SES drops potentially life saving new app

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Feb 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Emergency Services have just dropped a timely and potentially life saving new mobile app called Floods Near Me NSW.

Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me app provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's current location or dropped pin and road closed and water over road locations.

Other life saving features of the app are:

•Observed River Gauge Heights (with pinch gesture Graphs and Touch enabled historical readings)

•Compare, Rename or make Favourite River Gauges

•Flooded River Sections (for stations with Minor, Moderate and Major flood levels)

•Flood Watch and Flood Warning information

•Evacuation Warning, Evacuation Order and Evacuation All-Clear areas

•User's Current Location or Dropped Pin

•Road Closed and Water Over Road locations

To view the full website head to: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/mapfnm/index.html

Download it: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/

app editors picks floods near me northern rivers emergency services northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Parts of Coutts disappear under floodwater

        premium_icon WATCH: Parts of Coutts disappear under floodwater

        Weather Video footage reveals this morning's rising floodwater levels around the Coutts Crossing area

        Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule changes

        premium_icon Crabbers eye fertile grounds in support of trapping rule...

        Fishing ‘We can only catch so much and only use so much gear. No other areas have these...

        Milk pulled from shelves over E.coli fears

        Milk pulled from shelves over E.coli fears

        Health Dairy Farmers milk recalled from NSW supermarkets over E.coli fears

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery