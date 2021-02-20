SES flood rescue underway

FLOOD RESCUE: SES and police are working together to recuse a woman trapped in her vehicle in floodwater at Billinudgel on Saturday February 20, 2021.

UPDATE 9.55AM: A senior police officer has reported the woman stuck in floodwater is safe.

Heavy rainfall overnight has seen the State Emergency Services called out to one rescue and more than 50 jobs across the Northern Rivers.

SES Northern Zone public information officer Janet Petit said members are currently working with police to rescue a woman trapped in her car at Billinudgel.

"The SES along with police are currently involved in rescuing a woman in her car trapped in floodwater on Middle Pocket Rd, Billinudgel," she said.

"However they have reported the woman is safe.

"Roads are going to be slippery and many low lying areas affected by flash flooding so if you come across flood water, turn around, if it's flooded forget it"

Ms Pettit said volunteers have been called out to 51 jobs across the Northern Rivers from Grafton to Tweed Heads.

"The majority of jobs were mostly leaking roofs, trees and branches down on residences and roads," she said.

"If trees are on a main they are removed by councils but if is on your property and blocking access to your house or is on your residence then call the SES on 132500.

"Heavy rainfall overnight has caused minor flooding, Ms Pettit said.

"Byron Bay had 131mm in the past 24 hours, Yelgun Creek had 117mm and the Channon had 199mm as recorded by the BOM and Dunoon had 158mm and Ballina Airport had 99mm," she said.

"We currently have a minor flood warning on the Wilson River which will peak around midday on Saturday and last night issued a final flood warning for Billinudgel for Marshall's Creek."

