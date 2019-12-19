SES gets Santa to ride high on the river

Paddy the Platypus is bringing a very special guest along with the Yamba SES on Sunday night.

THE Yamba SES will be out in force on the river this Sunday.

And while they are usually out to respond to emergency or other disastrous event, they will instead be bringing Christmas cheer to the Yamba waterways.

And they’re even bringing a very special guest.

Riding high in a boat decorated like a sleigh, Santa will make the trip to see all the good boys and girls in Yamba Iluka.

Yamba SES Unit commander George Szekely said it is the biggest community engagement event they do for the year, with hundreds of children coming out to catch a glimpse of Santa’s river ride.

“It’s nice to see so many smiling face, and good to show people that we’re here in peacetime,” he said.

“We even took Paddy Platypus, our mascot and Santa up to the kids at Grafton Base Hospital.”

Yamba SES brought Paddy the Platypus and Santa for a special visit to the Grafton Base Hospital childrens ward earlier this week.

Last year, a young girl who was too old for her dummy, decided the only person she wanted to give it away to was Santa, presenting him with her dummys and some reindeer food — something the unit has kept as a memento.

“It gets you in all the touchy feely place,” Mr Szekely said.

Mr Szekely said the river run was a great way for the current volunteers to end the year, and although they get a few weeks respite from weekly meetings, the unit is on call 24 hours a day.

And while the lollies might satisfy the kids, all Mr Szekely wants for Christmas is some more volunteers.

“It’s a good time to join up,” he said. “It’s an exciting time with our new shed almost finished.

“Volunteer numbers are always stretch, and have been especially during the recent fires.”

Santa will be on the river Sunday at Ford Park at 3.45, the Calypso at 4.20, Blue Dolphin at 4.30, 5.30 at Iluka Riverside Tourist Park, and 7.30 at the Yamba Shores Tavern.

People wishing to volunteer can sign up at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/volunteer