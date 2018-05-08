SES hits back at former mayor's claims about restructure

Former Clarence Valley Mayor Richie Williamson, who experienced five major floods during his eight-year tenure, was critical of the SES decision to appoint a non-local appointment regional controller during a period of restructuring.

Former Clarence Valley Mayor Richie Williamson, who experienced five major floods during his eight-year tenure, was critical of the SES decision to appoint a non-local appointment regional controller during a period of restructuring. Adam Hourigan

THE head of the NSW SES has dismissed a former Clarence Valley Mayor's fears the region will be disadvantaged in an organisation restructure.

NSW SES Commissioner Mark Smethurst said Cr Richie Williamson, who was the mayor from 2008-16, did not accurately represent the SES restructure or the role of regional controller in his comments in a story in last Thursday's Daily Examiner.

"The position of region controller is a key role in the NSW SES organisational and operational structure and as such, the position is always filled,” Mr Smethurst said.

"In circumstances where the holder of the position is on leave, or has resigned, the position will be filled by someone acting in the role.

"In this case, Mr Mark Somers has been undertaking this role since the departure of Mr (Michael) Harper.”

Mr Smethurst said it was not unusual for an SES region controller's responsibilities to span more than one region.

He said it was a relatively common practice in other areas of the state.

He said Cr Williamson's worry the region would miss out because it was represented by a non-local regional controller was overstated.

"The local expertise within the region is not adversely impacted by the absence of one individual,” he said.

"The depth of local knowledge and experience is encompassed within both region staff and unit volunteers, and more broadly across the service.”

Mr Smethurst said organisational transformation had been ongoing for more than 12 months and involved extensive research, engagement and consultation within and outside the service.

"The process is now at a critical stage where the membership will provide their final comment on the proposed new structure,” he said.

"The restructure is not driven by cost cutting. It is about providing the best service to communities and volunteers.”

He said the basis of the transformation of the NSW SES was its "Volunteering Reimagined” initiative which revitalised volunteering.

"As such, the absolute priority of our organisational transformation is to ensure we have the optimum structure to support our volunteers and their communities,” he said.

"Having a static and out-dated structure does not serve us well.

"As one of the busiest emergency services in Australia, we must evolve to meet current challenges and plan effectively for the future.”