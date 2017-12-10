SES kept busy by storm's damage

LARGE HAIL: Sharon Hillery posted on Facebook this image of hailstones she collected at Westlawn on Saturday afternoon.

LARGE HAIL: Sharon Hillery posted on Facebook this image of hailstones she collected at Westlawn on Saturday afternoon. Contributed

THE Grafton SES unit responded to more than 50 calls for help after a large hail storm caused widespread damage on Saturday afternoon.

A large thunderstorm hit Grafton around 1.20pm, with hail the size of tennis balls battering some parts of the region.

SES Clarence Nambucca region controller Michael Harper said SES resources from neighbouring towns were called in to respond to the large numbers of requests for help.

"We had about 50 or more call outs on Saturday afternoon, and they were virtually all for broken windows, smashed skylights and roof damage,” Mr Harper said.

"It was a busy afternoon for them, we had about 10 crews out cleaning up and helping people, with most jobs completed by 10pm that same day, with only one or two left over the finish the next day.”

Mr Harper said Saturday's hail storm was the first major storm to hit Grafton since the start of the storm season.

"There were hail stones up to seven to eight centimetres in size which is quite large,” he said.

"The storm went for about 15 or 20 minutes, and in that time it did cause some damage.

"As we get into summer we can expect to see more storms of an afternoon, they won't all be as severe as this one so if people haven't already prepared their homes for the storm season, now is the time to do it before the next big one comes through.”