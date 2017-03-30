VIDEO: SES monitors possible flooding

SES teams have been brought in from all over the state to help with the expected rain event and possible flooding in the Clarence region.

SES monitoring weather systems: Regional Controller Caroline Ortel speaks about the teams coming into the Clarence Nambucca Region to help with possible forecast flooding

Clarence Nambucca SES Regional Controller Caroline Ortel said that the teams would be deployed at the regional office and to specific units in both field and operational positions.

"A lot of these people have been in the Clarence Nambucca Region for previous floods, and some only left from here as recent as ten days ago," she said.

"We've got people here to help also in specialist flood rescue, and others assigned for storm damage."

Clarence Nambucca SES Regional Controller Caroline Ortel talks with NSW SES public information officer Andrew McCullough at regional headquarters. Adam Hourigan

Mrs Ortel said that the SES was monitoring the rainfall across the area and had flood watches in place for all the rivers in the region.

"It's a case for us to monitor the situation and we'll act as required," she said.

"The winds are going to pick up and cause us a bit of work with damaged roofs and trees on top of the rain.

"We're starting to get a few jobs already."