Sue Chapple is the Clarence Valley local commander for NSW State Emergency Services.
Sue Chapple is the Clarence Valley local commander for NSW State Emergency Services.
SES on standby as more storms forecast for region

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
10th Mar 2021 12:06 PM
NSW State Emergency Service units from throughout the Clarence Valley are bracing for another busy evening after responding to multiple call outs yesterday as a result of severe storms.

The majority of jobs were in the vicinity of Coledale Rd, Clarence Way, Summerland Way and Pringles Way north of Grafton, as well as South Grafton near Armidale Rd.

“The units were extremely busy from about 6 o’clock until about 10pm last night,” Clarence Valley local commander for NSW SES, Sue Chapple, said.

“Copmanhurst, Yamba-Maclean, Lawrence, Grafton and Coutts Crossing units all responded to callouts with multiple trees down.

“Clarence Valley Council also assisted with some of the trees on local roads. We are still getting reports from private residents with trees fallen over their driveways and blocking access to the main road.”

The Grafton SES Road Crash Rescue team responded along with other emergency services to a serious incident on Pringles Way where a tree fell on a car with a woman trapped inside.

Ms Chapple said the RCR team helped in the extrication, and had to remove several trees in order to gain sufficient access to help the woman.

She said with more storms bringing damaging winds predicted, motorists needed to take extra care on our roads.

“We do encourage drivers to be careful on the road where these trees have come down because the soil is now saturated and any further winds will bring more trees down, so people need to be vigilant and aware when driving on those roads,” she said.

The message we’re getting through from the bureau is that these storms will continue in the afternoon, so we need to have our teams ready and alert for any more storm events.”

Visit the Bureau of Meteorology for the latest weather warning summary for NSW.

For emergency assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees or roof damage call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.

