Grafton SES deputy Graham Hottes and rescue officers Cheryl Mawhirt and Matt West.
Grafton SES deputy Graham Hottes and rescue officers Cheryl Mawhirt and Matt West.
SES recharged with modern technology

TIM JARRETT
by
18th Oct 2019 9:27 AM
WITH seemingly no end in sight to tragic road accidents, we can be rest assured the SES can now do their job faster and better.

Bringing life saving technology into the 21st century, Grafton SES have been using a brand new range of equipment designed to make assisting people at road crashes easier and faster.

The new battery-powered 'E-Hydraulics' range are lighter, more compact and more versatile than their previous tools which relied on hydraulic pumps.

SES rescue officer Cheryl Mawhirt said being able to respond quickly was critical in any road accident and the new tools not only helped save time, they enabled access to some areas more easily.

"We are not carting a big hose or a pump with us - if we have a car over an embankment we can quite easily take the tool down,” she said.

"When we arrived on a scene, we would have to get out the tools, get out the pump, we would have to get out the hoses and if we needed to swap a tool around we would have to disconnect and then reconnect.

"Now it is a case we can just grab what we need. If a battery runs flat we can just take a battery from another tool and put it in, its as simple as that.”

Ms Mawhirt said Grafton was one of the busiest units in the state and they had been pushing for the new tools for three years as the old ones were "struggling too keep up” with changes in vehicles.

"We are the third busiest road crash unit in the state for the last two years, out of approximately 48 road crash units. We are a busy unit,” she said.

"It has been a long time in the making but we are grateful for what we have now.”

It has been a tough run for the service recently with several fatal crashes in the past few weeks but Grafton deputy, Graham Hottes said the key to dealing with it was by being professional.

"You go out there and you do the job and you come home. You don't dwell on stuff, because if you did you would give it away,” he said.

The strength of the team was also an important part of working through the tougher parts of the job and Ms Mawhirt said they were a close knit team who "had each-others back 24/7”.

"If we have been out to a major accident there is follow up the next day, we really read each other. No matter where we have been or what we have done we are there for each other,” she said.

Grafton SES meet every Tuesday night on Irene st at 7pm and anyone interested in joining is welcome to come along.

Grafton Daily Examiner

