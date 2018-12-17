SES spared brunt of storm call outs

FROM TWEED to Gosford, there were 412 jobs for the Northern Zone SES between 9am Sunday and 6am Monday, but only five of those were in the Grafton region.

Clarence Valley SES teams spent most of their night monitoring low lying roads, and checking rivers.

However, they did respond to two calls of people stuck in cars, one in Braunstone where a woman was stuck in rising flood waters at about 10pm Sunday night.

When SES arrived, she'd been extracted from the vehicle.

Emergency services also responded to a call near Tea Tree Creek on Rushforth Rd where a man drove into flood waters.

Northern Rivers Command Centre public information officer Janet Pettit said there are a number of low lying roads around Nymboida and Coutts Crossing that are cut by flood water.

"We're advising people to turn around, to not drive or walk through any flood water,” she said.

"We're asking parents to talk to kids on school holidays about staying away from flooded creeks and flood waters.”

Ms Pettit added while they hadn't received many calls last night that may change this morning.

"People might wake up to further damage to their house or a a fallen tree blocking their access,” she said.

"Storm warnings are possible again today in the north east, particularly in the Tablelands. Heavy rain may cause localised flash flooding and there may be strong winds and hail.

"NSW SES are also monitoring flood warnings that have been issued for the Orara and Bellingin rivers.

"While the weather is ok, it's a good time to clean your gutters, trim trees, secure items and check your emergency kit.”