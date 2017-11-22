SES volunteer settles into change of pace

WALLY Bridle jumped at the opportunity when he was approached for the new role of Ulmarra SES unit controller.

After seven years as the Grafton SES unit controller, he decided it was time for a change. He has been in this position for three months now and finds the small town friendly and enjoyable.

The Ulmarra SES has successfully built up its service in recent years, but there is always a constant need for more volunteers to protect and engage with the community.

"Maybe about 10 core workers come in consistently to help, apart from that we need more people in the service," Mr Bridle said.

"When people join the SES, they can be as involved as they want - volunteers can work frontline roles such as media liaison, community engagement or storm and flood response."

He believes anyone who is part of the Clarence Valley community can have a place with the NSW SES. All it takes is someone "willing to learn and willing to donate a minimum of 3-4 hours a year".

"There is no age, sex, religion required, as long as they want to help the community," he said.

Ulmarra SES is holding an open day from 10am-1pm this Sunday to welcome and encourage new members into the NSW SES team. Mr Bridle is hoping to see people who want to "help and give back to the community", which is exactly what he has accomplished in the nine years he has dedicated to the NSW SES service.

If you're interested in becoming an SES volunteer or want to know more about it, come along to Ulmarra SES Unit, Coldstream St, Ulmarra this Sunday. A sausage sizzle will be provided.

For more information, phone Wally Bridle on 0428297767.