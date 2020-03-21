Menu
Firefighters Remain On High Alert As Bushfire Conditions Ease Across NSW
Session to aid fire-affected businesses postponed

Kathryn Lewis
21st Mar 2020 12:00 AM
THE latest event postponed due to the coronavirus was one dedicated to helping those struggling in the aftermath of another crisis.

The NSW Bushfire Regional Roadshow 2020 was due to hold a small business information session at the Grafton District Services Club on March 30 but announced it would no longer be going ahead.

“The health of our people and the community remains the highest priority for the NSW Government,” the statement on the event page read.

“Due to COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the remaining bushfire information sessions from today onward.”

We appreciate it has been an incredibly challenging summer for people in bushfire-affected regions and apologise for any inconvenience.

We are looking at other options to deliver these information sessions and will come back to you shortly.”

GDSC CEO Nathan Whitehead said this is one of several functions and events that have been postponed at the venue due to the outbreak.

He said the club was practising social distancing and had brought in stricter hygiene measures to tackle the virus.

“We’re still trading as per normal,” he said.

“Trading has dropped because obviously people are scared to come in, but we’re ticking all the boxes.”

Mr Whitehead said events such as the Grafton Day Out which had been cancelled would be held later in the year when the situation had eased.

Grafton Daily Examiner

