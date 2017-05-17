SET FOR LIFE: Courting couple’s 65-year match

Peter and Barbara Hills, of Lawrence, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on May 17.

A CHANCE encounter on a tennis court just more than 65 years ago has turned into a life long love match for Lawrence couple Peter and Barbara Hills.

Today the couple, who moved to the area almost five years ago to be with one of their five children, Vivien Peters and her family, will have a quiet lunch together to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

But come the weekend the couple predict the Hills household will be jumping as family members from Tasmania and the Gold Coast gather to help them celebrate.

"With all the family here it's going to be quite a weekend," Barbara said.

Casting her mind back 65 years Barbara remembers her first meeting with the man she has spent most of life next to. "I was at a tennis court while I was recovering from an appendix operation," Barbara said.

"Peter came with another group, but because he didn't play tennis, he sat down and talked to me, which was nice."

The couple lived the early part of their lives in the Kingston area, south of Hobart in Tasmania.

"We were married in the Welseyan Church in Melville St, Hobart," Barbara recalled.

"It's not even a church now I believe."

It's been a productive life for the couple whose five children have produced eight grand children and 15 and a half great grand children.

Peter led a varied working life, becoming a professional chauffeur after training as a French polisher.

"We spent many years on the Gold Coast managing units," she said.

"Vivien has organised this all which was lovely. It's going to be sad when they have to leave on Sunday."