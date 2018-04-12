Set Mo gig a coup for Grafton

YOU know you have something special coming your way when the band's tour dates read in this order: Canberra, Grafton, Launceston, Hobart, New Zealand, Sydney.

This weekend Grafton's Roches Hotel lands a real musical coup when they welcome electronic duo Set Mo to the stage on Friday night as part of their Australian/NZ tour.

Well groomed, well mannered, well spoken, well dressed, well liked: Set Mo are the DJ/producer duo your mother didn't warn you about. In fact, you could as far as say she would be glad for you to invite them home for dinner then wave you on your way to an evening of 21st-century-sophisto-disco debauchery with the boys whose stage name came via a drunk Londoner when they sported matching moustaches.

Comprising Sydneysiders Nick Drabble (short back 'n' sides) and Stu Turner (goatee and ponytail), Set Mo came together in 2012 when the two DJs, who'd often found themselves on the same bill, decided their sounds were so complementary that perhaps they should test how tag-teaming tracks back-to-back would sound.

Pretty good, as it turned out. Studio forays soon followed, resulting in tasty classic house-tinged, guest vocal-driven cuts including Comfort You (feat. Fractures), Chasing Forever (feat. Alphamama), Keep On (feat. Erin Marshall) and the breakout White Dress (feat. Deutsch Duke).

The distilled sound of a blissed-out Australian summer - albeit, written in London after an eight-day bender in Ibiza - White Dress was the 11th most-played track on triple j in 2014, and has clocked up more than 18million streams on Spotify since its launch.

Since White Dress broke internationally, Set Mo certainly haven't been resting on their laurels. Mid-2017 saw the release of vocal house beauty, I Belong Here, which received high-rotation support from triple j, props from UK Radio 1 tastemaker, Pete Tong and Spotify nods of approval via New Music Friday in Australia, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway and Iceland.

The past 12 months have also seen a relentless series of sold-out shows and high-profile festival sets, including closing the main stage at Beyond The Valley 2017, and opening the new year playing to a capacity crowd at Field Day 2018. Vitally though, the guys managed to find plenty of time to record new music - stuff that just might surprise you.

Nick and Stu are huge Groove Armada fans ("I can remember exactly where I was, as a kid, the first time I heard Superstylin',” Nick enthuses - "it changed my life”).

In a way, the new material's approach and production process echo that of GA's wildly diverse 2001 album Goodbye Country (Hello Nightclub), which was recorded during nine hermetic months at a studio in a barn in the Cotswolds boondocks. Set Mo didn't 'go bush' quite that long, but last year, they did get away from it all - in the process, getting away from what's come to be thought of as their signature sound.

"We spent 10 days in the country on a writing trip, rented this house, set the studio up and were just writing day and night, punching out as many tunes as we could,” Stu said. Going totally off-grid "was amazing, there was no internet, no mobile network, just this shoddy landline,” Nick added, "and we didn't give that number to anyone but our girlfriends and our manager.”

They also put in time at unfamiliar studios in far-flung places like London, Amsterdam and Berlin.

"With the change of scenery, lack of distractions and offline peace 'n' quiet we found ourselves writing this stuff that wasn't a million miles removed from what we've done in the past, but it was different - we were experimenting with different tempos, different sounds, and we came up with these songs... There's a cohesive sonic palette, but stylistically they could be confusing to people who are purely White Dress fans,” Stu said.

Hence the decision to release a new tune each month throughout 2018, kicking off with February's drop, Nightmares, a gritty breakbeat number featuring British multi-instrumentalist Scott Quinn on vox.

Though their rep thus far has been built on hooky lyrical tracks - and Nightmare's sure no noodly minimalist instrumental - we can expect more left-of-centre surprises from Set Mo in future.

"We want people to know we're not just doing 4/4 beat, vocal stuff,” Stu said. "We love artists like Chemical Brothers and Groove Armada, or Moby and Jamie XX - you listen to their albums, they'll have big, deep electronic dance tracks, and then delicate, soft, beautiful songs,” Nick said.

"We don't want to be pigeonholded as just house DJs. We're so inspired by different styles of music, and want to express that.”