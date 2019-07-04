Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

More Stories

alp court john setka

Top Stories

    Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    premium_icon Bishop approves plans after historic church fire

    News It's now been just over a year since an act of arson destroyed the historic Glenreagh Catholic church.

    What's your vision for See Park?

    What's your vision for See Park?

    Council News Clarence Valley Council are looking for feedback on the popular park

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    POWER POINT: Frontline jobs top focus of Nationals

    Opinion State Government funding for thousands more teachers, nurses, police

    Labor MP says Nationals are hypocrits over energy job cuts

    premium_icon Labor MP says Nationals are hypocrits over energy job cuts

    Politics Nationals hypocritcal over electricity job losses says ALP