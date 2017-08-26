Settling in Australia the best move for Dick

AT JUST 16 years old, Richard "Dick” Parmenter made a decision that would change his life forever: he was going to board a ship on a one-way ticket from England to Australia.

Despite not knowing anyone in the country or having any idea what he was going to do, Dick became one of more than 12,000 boys who, as part of the Big Brother Movement, relocated from the United Kingdom to Australia from 1925 to 1982.

"The first I'd heard of the Big Brother Movement I wanted to see about immigrating to Australia and I went down to our local council where I was living with my father at Whitstable in Kent,” Dick said.

"They had this brochure on the Big Brother Movement, and I read it and wrote to them, and they sent me some papers, I filled them out and sent them back, and then I was interviewed at Australia House in London, and then I waited for weeks and I was getting a bit anxious.

"One day I said to my step-mother that if I didn't hear back from them today I was going to write to them, but there was a letter for me. I just expected a letter of acceptance, but it was a boat ticket.

"I came from a broken home and quite honestly didn't have a good upbringing, and I wanted to get away and make a new start. My father was very hard on me, and as a consequence I didn't want to stay there.”

Having turned 16 in February 1961, he left for Australia on March 18 with a group of 15 Little Brothers, with Dick the youngest of the lot.

"I was the youngest by a month, and it took us about five weeks to get out here,” he said.

"Most immigrants had to pay 10 pounds to get here, we just had to have 10 pounds of our own money to put in the care of the chap who was in charge of the group, and older person only about 25 who had gone to England and wanted to come back to Australia.”

When Dick and the group arrived in Sydney they were sent to Calmsley Farm, which had a dormitory and gave the boys a chance to learn some basics of farm work. Dick was there for six weeks before he was sent away to Young, where he stayed for two years on a sheep farm.

It wasn't until 1965, at the ripe old age of 20, that Dick decided to move to Grafton with a girlfriend. While that relationship didn't last, he did meet Clarence Valley local Ena, whom he married, with the couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last month.

"I took on painting and decorating, and I did that for many years and I taught at the TAFE for a few years which I enjoyed,” he said.

"I've never ever regretted coming to Australia, it was the best thing I ever did, and I've never regretted coming up here.”