22°
News

Settling in Australia the best move for Dick

Jarrard Potter | 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
PASSION: Richard Parmenter with one of his prized classic cars.
PASSION: Richard Parmenter with one of his prized classic cars. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT JUST 16 years old, Richard "Dick” Parmenter made a decision that would change his life forever: he was going to board a ship on a one-way ticket from England to Australia.

Despite not knowing anyone in the country or having any idea what he was going to do, Dick became one of more than 12,000 boys who, as part of the Big Brother Movement, relocated from the United Kingdom to Australia from 1925 to 1982.

"The first I'd heard of the Big Brother Movement I wanted to see about immigrating to Australia and I went down to our local council where I was living with my father at Whitstable in Kent,” Dick said.

"They had this brochure on the Big Brother Movement, and I read it and wrote to them, and they sent me some papers, I filled them out and sent them back, and then I was interviewed at Australia House in London, and then I waited for weeks and I was getting a bit anxious.

"One day I said to my step-mother that if I didn't hear back from them today I was going to write to them, but there was a letter for me. I just expected a letter of acceptance, but it was a boat ticket.

"I came from a broken home and quite honestly didn't have a good upbringing, and I wanted to get away and make a new start. My father was very hard on me, and as a consequence I didn't want to stay there.”

Having turned 16 in February 1961, he left for Australia on March 18 with a group of 15 Little Brothers, with Dick the youngest of the lot.

"I was the youngest by a month, and it took us about five weeks to get out here,” he said.

"Most immigrants had to pay 10 pounds to get here, we just had to have 10 pounds of our own money to put in the care of the chap who was in charge of the group, and older person only about 25 who had gone to England and wanted to come back to Australia.”

When Dick and the group arrived in Sydney they were sent to Calmsley Farm, which had a dormitory and gave the boys a chance to learn some basics of farm work. Dick was there for six weeks before he was sent away to Young, where he stayed for two years on a sheep farm.

It wasn't until 1965, at the ripe old age of 20, that Dick decided to move to Grafton with a girlfriend. While that relationship didn't last, he did meet Clarence Valley local Ena, whom he married, with the couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary last month.

"I took on painting and decorating, and I did that for many years and I taught at the TAFE for a few years which I enjoyed,” he said.

"I've never ever regretted coming to Australia, it was the best thing I ever did, and I've never regretted coming up here.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australia big brother movement england immigrant

Subbies left out of pocket as company abandons project

Subbies left out of pocket as company abandons project

THE futures of hundreds of Pacific Highway workers are in limbo after a primary contractor, Ostwald Bros, abandoned the project.

Premiership-winning hooker has formula for success

Rebels' dummy-half Rhys Walters delivered five star service from the ruck during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park.

Rebels hooker Rhys Walters says team can make experience count.

Marriage equality will matter the most when I'm dying

Same-sex marriage will change gay lives for the better.

We are not 'rapist pedophiles' supporting incest or marrying animals

More Clarence men seeking domestic violence orders

Men may experience abuse at the hands of women, but they are more likely to be the victim of male violence.

Where to get support for male domestic violence survivors

Local Partners

Wearing purple for bullying and suicide prevention

South Grafton School celebrates Wear it Purple Day with huge, inclusive celebrations

Sunshine Sugar mill claims 'ridiculous': union

Condong sugar mill is one of three Northern NSW mills where officials from the CFMEU and ETU have inspected for asbestos.

The mills employ more than 200 local workers

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

NARCOS: New agents mean business

New season of Narcos introduces new agents to take up drug trafficking fight.

Tina Arena to play Eva Peron on stage

Tina Arena.

The musical will run at Sydney Opera House from September 13

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

Elise Stacy has emerged as a frontrunner on The Bachelor.

The former Hockyroo had a one-on-one date last night

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

SOLD ON: Why more and more people are attracted to Yamba

Yamba's golden beaches are a big drawcard for tourist and local families alike.

"There is a quality family lifestyle on offer in Yamba"

SOLD ON: Ultimate guide to Clarence Valley real estate

Sold On magazine inserted into The Daily Examiner on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 provides an in-depth property market analysis and profile of each suburb in the Clarence Valley.

Brand new magazine FREE inside The Daily Examiner tomorrow

History will go under hammer in Maclean

FOR SALE: Clarence Valley Council has put the property at 1 MacNaughton Place on the market through LJ Hooker Maclean.

1 MacNaughton Place to be auctioned off next month