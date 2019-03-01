Seven arrested in Bowen police bust

BOWEN police have arrested seven people following an operation which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, weapons, and more than $12,000 in cash.

Three men and four women have been slapped with 18 charges in relation to drug trafficking, drug possession, and the possession of restricted items.

Among items confiscated were a variety of drugs as well as restricted weapons ranging from explosives to knives and knuckle dusters.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said detectives obtained search warrants for four locations.

"The detectives here work on networks and as a result of that a number of search warrants were obtained through the court and were executed on Saturday," he said.

"Significant amount of cash and a large variety of drugs, was seized. There was cannabis, methamphetamine and illegal prescription drugs like steroids and acid."

Police said the alleged offenders were all from Bowen and had been known to police as well as each other.

A 32 year-old man and a 29-year-old female have been charged conjointly for drug trafficking as well as possession of drugs, utensils, explosives and stolen property.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on April 30 for drug trafficking charges.

A 35-year-old man was charged with drug and utensil possession, and for possessing a weapon.

A 27-year-old female was charged with drug and utensil possession.

A 47-year-old male has been charged with drug possession.

Two women aged 45 and 21 were both charged with possessing drug utensils.

They will appear in court on March 12.