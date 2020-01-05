Seven kids injured riding motorbikes on rural properties

SEVEN children were taken to hospital after suffering injuries from riding motorbikes in the past few days.

Queensland Ambulance Service acting senior operations supervisor Erin Saltmarsh said paramedics had treated the children across the wider Mackay and Rockhampton regions for bruises and suspected broken bones after four separate incidents Thursday night.

"A male teenager sustained an ankle injury after coming off a motorbike at Clairview about 6pm. He was transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition," she said.

"Then just before 6.30pm, a young girl collided with another rider on a private property at The Leap, Mackay. She sustained a pretty nasty leg fracture and was also transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

"About 30 minutes after that we had another incident at St Lawrence where a male in his early teens was transported to Mackay Hospital with a shoulder injury after crashing his bike from a jump.

"Our Rockhampton colleagues also had a similar incident in Westwood. A male in his early teens sustained an arm injury after colliding with a fence just before 6.30pm. He was transported to ­Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition."

Three more motorcycle crashes involving young children were reported in Central Queensland Friday.

At 10.10am, an eight-year-old boy suffered a minor leg injury after crashing a motorbike on Tableland Rd, Mount Maria. He was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

At 11.04am, an 11-year-old boy suffered a shoulder injury and memory loss after crashing off a motorbike at Rockhampton and District Motocross Club on Six Mile Rd, Pink Lily. He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 7.25pm, a teenage boy suffered neck and leg injuries after crashing a motorbike on a private property in Bouldercombe. He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Ms Saltmarsh had some ­advice for parents to keep kids from spending the rest of their school holidays in hospital.

She said it was important for parents to supervise their kids and fit them with protective gear.

"Broken limbs are a painful way to end the school holidays," she said.

"We would much rather see the kids on their bikes having fun rather than on our ­stretcher, having to go to hospital.