Seven people were taken to Alice Springs Hospital overnight following a head on collision between two cars. Picture: KERI MEGELUS
Seven people hospitalised in head-on collision

by NATASHA EMECK
31st Oct 2019 10:44 AM
SEVEN people are in hospital following a head-on collision involving two cars in Alice Springs overnight.

Alice Springs Watch Commander Shaun Furniss said a two-car collision was reported on Lyndavale Dr in the Larapinta area at about 10.15pm on Wednesday.

"It appears a white Ford sedan crossed on to the wrong side of the road into the path of a silver Holden sedan and both vehicles sustained substantial damage," he said.

"The 24-year-old female of the Ford Sedan and one of the two passengers in her vehicle were taken to Alice Springs Hospital via ambulance.

"While the 39-year-old female driver and her four passengers in the Holden Sedan were also conveyed to the hospital.

"None of their injuries were life threatening but some people had broken a few bones."

Senior Sergeant Furniss said alcohol did not seem to be a factor with this crash.

"The driver of the Ford is expected to be charged by summons for driving without due care and possibly other traffic offences pending the outcome of the investigation," he said.

