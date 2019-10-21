Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seven West Media will sell its magazines to Germany's Bauer Media for $40 million by the end of the calendar year.
Seven West Media will sell its magazines to Germany's Bauer Media for $40 million by the end of the calendar year.
Business

Marie Claire, Men's Health, New Idea in $40m German shake-up

21st Oct 2019 1:03 PM

Seven West Media has agreed to sell its stable of magazines, which include Marie Claire, Men's Health and New Idea, to Germany's Bauer Media for $40 million by the end of the calendar year.

Seven West, which last week announced the sale of its WA radio assets and a merger with regional affiliate Prime Media, says it will use the cash to pay down debt if the competition watchdog approves the Pacific Magazines sale.

The deal includes a lifestyle content sharing agreement and $6.6 million of advertising for Seven West on Bauer Media assets over three years.

"The sale of Pacific Magazines is another major initiative aligned with our strategy to improve balance sheet flexibility and simplify the operating model to enable greater focus on growth initiatives," Seven West managing director and chief executive James Warburton said.

"The team at Pacific have been at the forefront of our group's transformation and have done a tremendous job at repositioning their business, but there can be no doubt that there is a greater future within a larger scaled magazine group."

Shares in Seven West, the operator of the Seven Network and publisher of newspapers including The West Australian, were 10.4 per cent higher at 1110 AEDT at 42.5 cents.

More Stories

bauer media marie claire men's health new idea seven west media

Top Stories

    Vandals toss trolleys on top of street signs

    premium_icon Vandals toss trolleys on top of street signs

    Offbeat A NUMBER of trolleys were found hanging from street signs near Grafton's CBD this morning

    Jacaranda dancing trio's royal duty

    premium_icon Jacaranda dancing trio's royal duty

    News Plenty of Jacaranda spirit for women entrusted with crowning's glory

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    News In an unprecedented move, newspapers across the country are running covers...

    Rappville response highlights importance of energy jobs

    premium_icon Rappville response highlights importance of energy jobs

    News ETU delegate says rapid response not possible if jobs were cut

    • 21st Oct 2019 12:22 PM