Evania Pelite of Australia at the Sydney 7’s against Russia.
Rugby Union

Cherry, Pelite sign on until Tokyo 2020

by AMANDA LULHAM
31st Aug 2018 9:45 AM

RIO Olympic champions Emilee Cherry and Evania Pelite have signed on to the Australian women's seven program until 2020 when the sport will make its second Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

The pair have been stars of the Australian team since the sevens women claimed one of the most popular medals of the last Olympics.

Their signing gives the team both stability and star power.

Evania Pelite is a key signing for the program.
"Emilee and Vani are two world class rugby players and it's a good marker for this team that they have locked themselves until after Tokyo,' said coach John Maneti.

"Emilee's vision for the game, ability to counter attack from anywhere and cause headaches for defences is unrivalled. She's also hungry to go further in the jersey, which is awesome for our program.

"Vani is the quiet engine room of our side; she does the hard work up front and never takes a backward step in attack or defence."

 

Emilee Cherry playing against England at the Commonwealth Games.
The signing comes at an import time for women's sevens rugby with Australia needing to finish in the top four of the World Series to ensure automatic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"This is a really exciting time for our game and to have seen the growth we have enjoyed in this sport since I started with the program is amazing,'' Cherry said.

"There's going to be a lot of hard work, bruised bodies and ice baths between now and 2020 but I am really enjoying our program and can't wait to get stuck in to the hard work."

