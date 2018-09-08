Katie Toney’s property dreams revealed

WHETHER it's a renovated cottage or a brick and tile home, Queenslanders love their real estate and talking about their homes. Online news presenter at 7 Queensland, Katie Toney talks about hers.

FIRST HOME

Our first home was in Bald Hills, I think we paid $390,000. It was the perfect "first home'' - low maintenance, a yard for the dogs and within budget. At that stage we weren't overly picky about the home as we were keen to get out of the rental cycle and just wanted to break into the market.

Online News Presenter at 7 Queensland Katie Toney's first home in Bald Hills was “perfect”.

CURRENT HOME

We've recently moved to acreage at Yandina and we absolutely love it. We were previously in a little worker's cottage in Nambour which was fine when it was just the two of us but now with two little kids (aged 4 and 6), chooks, dogs, cats, campers, boats, bikes and a love of lighting a bonfire, we really needed some space.

It's flat land too so there's plenty of usable space. We're surrounded by bush. Lucky we're not too fazed by snakes as we had a couple of very big visitors over summer. We hope it'll be a place we can make lots of memories with the kids and somewhere they can bring their friends when they're teenagers.

DREAM QLD HOME

(It) would be a renovated Queenslander with all the mod cons. As for location, somewhere in the tropical north with a cane paddock out the back and where the wraparound veranda catches the sea breeze.

FANTASY HOME

So if I win lotto you can expect to find me in a luxurious penthouse in Paris or perhaps a ranch in Nashville would be better suited - after all, I'll need room for more chooks.

FOLLOW THE COURIER-MAIL REALESTATE ON FACEBOOK