7yo’s brutal letter bashes billionaire

GETTING really angry is part of life as a sports fan.

You might yell at the TV, burn your season ticket or complain endlessly about the coach when your fourth beer for the night suddenly makes you an expert in all things sport related.

But one fed-up youngster took a different approach to make his feelings known about the underperforming Dallas Cowboys, going straight to the top with his list of complaints.

The NFL franchise has endured a disappointing season so far, winning three of eight games, and second-grader Rylan Wood has just about had enough. After a 2017-18 season that saw the Cowboys finish with a middling 9-7 record, Wood was expecting bigger and better things this campaign.

But a loss to the Tennessee Titans this week was the straw that broke the camel's back for the young fan.

"He told me, 'If the Cowboys lose, I really want to write a letter,'" Wood's mother Kayla Jimenez told WFAA-TV. "He told me that he wanted to write a letter to Jerry Jones."

Jones is the billionaire owner of the Cowboys who, according to a report in August this year, is worth approximately $AUD7.7 billion. So young Rylan wasn't messing around.

The Titans beat Dallas 28-14 and the primary school student got out his pen and paper.

"Dear Mr. Jones," Wood wrote. "My name is Rylan Wood. I am a 7-year-old 2nd grade student in Mansfield, Texas. My family has been Dallas Cowboys fans since the team was started. I have a lot of Cowboy gear and I have met 'Zeke, Taco, Jason Witten and two other players who play on other teams.

"You have made my mom very mad because WE SUCK! Every game day she is yelling at the TV and turns off the game. We are wanting to believe in the boys but its hard. I hope 'Coach Garrett' is clapping if this letter gets to you. See what happens when Dez X is gone?? The cheerleaders are better than the team this year. I do not want to hurt your feelings.

"Thank you, Rylan."

That is cold-blooded. Not since George Costanza ignored his natural instincts by accusing New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner of reducing the baseball outfit "to a laughing stock all for the glorification of your massive ego" have we seen such a brazen takedown of a billionaire sports owner.