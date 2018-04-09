Menu
Bribie Island tree fall. Picture: 7 News
News

Narrow escape as tree falls at market

by Sophie Chirgwin
9th Apr 2018 5:03 AM

FIVE elderly people have miraculously survived a serious tree fall, escaping with minor injuries at Bribie Island on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called on Toorbul St about 10am when marketgoers reported part of a large tree had fallen on top of people, also damaging a car.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said five elderly people were taken to hospital with minor injuries despite the serious incident.

A man and women were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in stable conditions with back pain and minor head trauma.

A woman with back pain and a man with a collarbone injury were taken to the Redcliffe Hospital in stable conditions.

Another woman was taken to the Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

