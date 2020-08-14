Menu
A stabbing has occurred in the city of Bergen, Norway, with several people reportedly injured and a woman taken into police custody. Picture: Supplied
Crime

‘Several injured’ in city stabbing

by Staff reporter
14th Aug 2020 5:52 AM
Police in Norway have sealed off a major square in the city of Bergen, following reports that several people have been stabbed.

Police were called to the area at 2.17pm local time, following reports that a number of people had been stabbed.

Police say at least one person has been injured in the attack that has occurred in Norway's second-largest city.

A female suspect has been detained.

Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had been threatening passersby in the square.

The newspaper reported that several people were stabbed but police have located only two individuals with injuries.

 

 

Norwegian media showed photos of several ambulances on the scene of the attack in Bergen.

Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor told Norwegian news agency NTB that a suspect, described as a woman, has been taken into custody.

It is not yet known if the injured person is the woman but she is thought to have sustained knife injuries.

One witness said they saw a woman holding a knife.

Officers said a woman had been arrested and is understood to have stabbed several people.

The suspect also sustained stab injuries and only one other injured person has so far been identified.

A number of police patrols, several ambulances and fire trucks have rushed to the scene.

Police are currently searching for anyone who was injured in the incident which took place at Danmarksplass, a popular public square.

 

 

This is a developing story. More to come.

 

 

 

