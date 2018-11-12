Menu
Two suffer nausea, vomiting after chemical leak near Ipswich

by Chris Honnery and staff writers
12th Nov 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:54 PM

UPDATE: TWO people are in hospital after exposure to unknown fumes in Ipswich this morning.

The incident occurred along Brisbane Rd at Booval.

Paramedics initially assessed nine people at the scene at 9.18am.

Two patients were later taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions suffering from nausea and vomiting symptoms after inhalation of the fumes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services later confirmed the fumes were from diesel-powered machinery.

 

EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene at a potential chemical leak at a site in Ipswich this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are investigating the reported chemical exposure along Brisbane Rd, Booval, believed to be caused from a potential leak.

Paramedics on the scene have reported that eight people are being assessed after being exposed to some unknown fumes at 9.18am.

Currently all patients are stable and Qld Fire and Emergency Service are conducting atmospheric testing.

More to come.

