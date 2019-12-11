WARNING: Severe storm cell closing in

The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm. A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: