Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm. A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.
The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango. They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm. A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.
Weather

WARNING: Severe storm cell closing in

Sherele Moody
by
11th Dec 2019 5:40 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm is expected to hit Ipswich, Somerset, the South Burnett and Lockyer Valley this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Grantham, Helidon and Nanango.

They are forecast to affect Laidley, Jimna, Mulgowie and Hatton Vale by 5pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  •  Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  •  For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
bureau of meteorology editors picks storm warning thunderstorm weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        premium_icon Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        News Santa decided to leave the reindeer at home and hitch a ride with firefighters when he arrived at Yamba Fair shopping centre on the weekend

        Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        premium_icon Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        Environment A Facebook photo of a cane toad's egg strands has gone viral.

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday in style.

        POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        premium_icon POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        News ‘I don’t know if I deserve (the win), but I’m certainly elated to think I’m...