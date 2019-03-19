Menu
Hailstorm hits Gulmarrad hard
Weather

Severe storm rips through Lower Clarence

Jarrard Potter
by
19th Mar 2019 5:30 PM
HUNDREDS of Lower Clarence residents have been left without power following a severe storm which ripped through Gulmarrad area and dumped golf ball-sized hail this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning earlier this afternoon, and by 5.30pm the storm had swept through Gulmarrad and surrounding areas.

SEVERE STORM: The Bureau of Meteorology radar image of a severe storm as it hit Gulmarrad this afternoon.
One resident reported a total of 25mm in just 10 minutes, while another said her backyard was covered by hail.

"It was just madness, it all happened so quick. It's stripped all my trees and now I've got water all through the house," the resident said.

Essential Energy has indicated a total of 336 homes are currently without power following the storm, with crews investigating the outage to restore power.

Hundreds of people have been left without power following a storm in Gulmarrad.
The large storm has also caused some localised flooding in low-lying areas in Yamba.

