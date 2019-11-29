Severe storm warning for Clarence
A WARNING has been issued for a severe thunderstorm that could hit the Clarence this afternoon.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are moving towards the coast.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to Essential Energy (132 080)
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.