Severe storm warning for Clarence

A WARNING has been issued for a severe thunderstorm that could hit the Clarence this afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are moving towards the coast.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: