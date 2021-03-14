Severe thunderstorms: Warning for heavy rain, flash flooding

A storm warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A storm warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the warning is for people on the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Northern Tablelands and parts of Hunter and North West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.

>>> Flooding possible from Sunday: SES, BOM warning

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning states.

"Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo."

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: