Severe storm warning issued for Coffs Harbour, Grafton

STORM WARNING: A severe storm warning was issued for Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo by the BoM for Thursday, March 23 2017.

THE hot and sticky conditions outside might soon be broken by severe thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for heavy rainfall across Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Other towns which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton and Tenterfield.

The likelihood of light showers will continue throughout the rest of the week.

The SES advise to: