Severe storm warning issued as heavy rain continues

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Clarence Valley this morning as a coastal low pressure trough deepens, bringing with it heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The BOM warns that over the next several hours, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area, which includes Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, as well as Lismore, Casino and Kyogle.

In the past 24 hours, Yamba Pilot Station recorded 18.2mm of rain, with Grafton Research Station receiving 20.6mm.

Further showers and thunderstorms are predicted for the rest of the week, as heavy falls tomorrow could see Grafton cop up to 70mm, and Yamba 40mm.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Jordan Notara said the chance of thunderstorms, which are being brought on by the low pressure trough moving from inland Australia and combining with a moist onshore flow, have the potential to bring rainfall totals above what has been predicted.

This comes after the Orara River was placed on flood watch yesterday due to the heavy showers earlier this week and forecast for the next few days.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.