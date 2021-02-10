Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Queensland’s central west with heavy rain leading to possible flash flooding.
Weather

Severe storm and flash flood warning for parts of Queensland

by Cormac Pearson, Rachael Rosel
10th Feb 2021 5:02 PM
A severe storm warning is active with Queensland's central west and southern regions facing the threat of flash flooding.

Issued at 1.10pm Wednesday, the warning is for damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Locations that could be affected include Tambo and Augathella.

Bureau Meteorologist Shane Kennedy says this is due to an inland trough which will continue to moving west.

"(The storms will be) contracting on the southwest tomorrow as the trough drifts west," Mr Kennedy

"A stronger trough is forecast to move into the south west from Friday increasing the chance of rainfall and the risk of heavy falls into the weekend."

The threat of storms in Queensland's south west comes after a North Queensland community recorded its wettest day in years on Tuesday.

"Thunderstorms brought 50-80mm of rainfall to the north tropical coast yesterday afternoon and evening with 84mm falling at Cairns Racecourse," Mr Kennedy said.

"74mm fell at Mareeba Airport making it the wettest day there since the 10th of December, 2018 and the wettest February day since the 8th of February 2015."

