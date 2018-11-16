Severe, stormy weather, widespread rainfall on the horizon

CLEAR SKIES could give way to showers and possible severe storms this weekend, with up to 20mm of rain.

North Coast Storms Chasers forecaster Antonio Parancin said thunderstorms were likely to affect many areas including the Northern Rivers.

"On Saturday we are going to see an approaching trough and front which will make the atmosphere unstable and prime for thunderstorm development," he said.

"Attached to this post is the thunderstorm potential and predicted three hour rainfall for about 5pm Saturday.

"Orange and red zones is where we are most likely to see thunderstorm activity, where from the Gold Coast south to Coffs area is likely to see severe weather."

He said possible severe features may include large hailstones, strong wind gusts, frequent lightening and flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts a very high chance of showers and possible storms on Saturday in the morning and afternoon.

BoM released their climate outlooks for the official summer months with the prediction Eastern NSW is likely to be wetter than average.

There is a 75 per cent chance of more than 300mm of rainfall in the Northern Rivers from December to February, up to 600mm in coastal locations.