Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clarence Valley

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Clarence Valley this afternoon.

The warning issued is for large hailstorms and damaging winds.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

Severe #Thunderstorm Warning for Damaging Wind and Large Hail has been issued for the people in the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands and parts of the Mid North Coast and North West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts. Check latest warning at https://t.co/Ho4xz25383 pic.twitter.com/9eJlv4FRtc — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) October 17, 2019

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.