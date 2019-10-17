Menu
Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern NSW. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
by
17th Oct 2019 3:11 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Clarence Valley this afternoon.

The warning issued is for large hailstorms and damaging winds.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Armidale, Tenterfield and Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The rain radar depicted a major storm cell approaching Grafton at 3.10pm, after the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warning at 2.19pm. Bureau of Meteorology
Grafton Daily Examiner

