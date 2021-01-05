Severe thunderstorm warning issued for this afternoon

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Grafton and Coffs Harbour this afternoon. Photo: Lesley Apps.

A severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Grafton and Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra and Goulburn.

Hail the size of 10c piece (about 2cm) was reported at Lowanna on the Mid North Coast at 2.20pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: