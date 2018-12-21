Menu
The storm warning area.
The storm warning area. Bureau of Meteorology
Breaking

WARNING: Damaging winds, severe storms heading for Toowoomba

21st Dec 2018 3:07 PM

TOOWOOMBA is in the firing line of a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather authority issued the warning for damaging winds for people in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and parts of the Maranoa and Warrego districts.

The warning, issued at 1.23pm, said thunderstorms with damaging winds were developing over the western Darling Downs and tracking east.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Stanthorpe, Oakey, Inglewood, Texas, Millmerran, Clifton, Pittsworth and Tara.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm.

Toowoomba Chronicle

