Severe thunderstorms to lash NSW

Thunderstorms with hail and severe winds are expected to lash parts of NSW on Friday afternoon, but the rest of the state won’t be spared either.

Severe thunderstorms are set to lash parts of central NSW with large hailstones and heavy rainfall expected and the potential for flash floods.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Central West Slopes and Plains, parts of the Riverina and Lower Western districts by the Bureau of Meteorology on Friday.

"These thunderstorms can be quite dangerous with strong damaging winds," the weather bureau's duty forecaster Abrar Shabren said on Friday.

Places such as Dubbo, Parkes, Condobolin, Coonamble, Nyngan, West Wyalong, Griffith, Hillston and others could be affected by the damaging weather.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rains weren't dangerous to just people but houses and vehicles, he said.

People should ensure their vehicles were under cover, and loose items should be put away, the bureau advised.

But with some areas still recovering from bushfires, Mr Shabren warned with heavy rains there was also a risk of landslides.

The storms could bring "short, sharp bursts of rainfall" to parts of the state, but it wasn't unusual at this time of year.

Unfortunately, the wild weather is set to continue into the weekend, with wet weather and winds set to hit Sydney and the south coast too, the duty forecaster explained.

There would also be strong winds developing on the coastal fringe, with big waves as a transient low deepened, Mr Shabren said.

However, the wild weather is expected to clear around the state in the early part of next week, the forecaster said.

It comes after wild weather hit NSW and Queensland earlier this week.

The NSW city of Tamworth, north of Sydney, was covered in white as large hailstones bucketed down on the region.

Heavy hail was also dumped in the Queensland city of Toowoomba, with thunderstorms hitting Brisbane and the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Up to 5000 houses were left without power due to the storm activity.

