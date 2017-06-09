SEVERE WEATHER: Heavy rain predicted for Clarence Valley

WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for the Clarence Valley for heavy rain and flash flooding this weekend.

THE Queen's Birthday long weekend is set to be a wet one, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting heavy rain for the Clarence Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

Yamba could cop up to 70mm tomorrow and Grafton 45mm with the forecast predicting a very high chance of showers which could be heavy in the morning and afternoon.

Sunday could see up to 35mm in Yamba and 25mm in Grafton.

A low pressure trough moving along the NSW coast is deepening, bringing with it the wet weather, as well as the possibility of thunderstorms.

The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding.

Yesterday, the BOM also issued a minor flood watch for the Orara River ahead of the expected heavy rain this weekend.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: