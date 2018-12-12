SEVERE WEATHER: large hailstones, damaging winds

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Rivers.

A SEVERE weather warning had been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Northern Rivers with large hailstones and damaging winds.

Locations which may be affected include Woodenbong, Jackadgery, Nymboida and Ebor.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: