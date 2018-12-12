Menu
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Rivers.
SEVERE WEATHER: large hailstones, damaging winds

ebony stansfield
by
12th Dec 2018 4:47 PM

A SEVERE weather warning had been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for Northern Rivers with large hailstones and damaging winds.

Locations which may be affected include Woodenbong, Jackadgery, Nymboida and Ebor.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Grafton Daily Examiner

