Severe weather warning issued for Clarence Valley

WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for the Clarence Valley in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

THE first severe weather warning has been issued for people in the Northern Rivers as ex-Cyclone Debbie moves south.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding, and damaging winds averaging 65km/hr are possible from tomorrow onwards.

Twenty-four hour totals in excess of 100mm are expected over the Northern Rivers district during Thursday, and it is likely that some locations will exceed more than 200mm. Totals exceeding 100 mm during Thursday are also possible over parts of the northern ranges and slopes, and parts of the Mid North Coast.

Locations which may be affected with heavy rainfall include Grafton, Yamba, Lismore Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Yamba, Glen Innes and Inverell.

The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.