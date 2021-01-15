Severe weather warning issued for North Coast region

Possible severe weather is on the way for the NSW east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a possible severe thunderstorm warning for much of the NSW east coast.

According to the report, "severe thunderstorms are possible today along the east coast and northeast with possible damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall, more likely about the coast and adjacent inland between Gosford and Lismore."

Further details will be issued throughout the day.