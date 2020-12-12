Severe weather warning issued for the region

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for areas including the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour regions.

According to the report, heavy rainfall is expected to become heavy again late Sunday or early Monday, as the trough deepens and forms a low near the southern Queensland border. Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced with thunderstorms and this may lead to dangerous flash flooding.

Widespread heavy rainfall is expected to ease Tuesday, though thunderstorms may still produce localised heavy falls that may lead to flash flooding.

Winds averaging 60-70 km/h and gusts exceeding 90 km/h are possible from Sunday evening along the coastal fringe north from about Ballina. Waves could possibly exceed five metres in the surf zone and may be expected from Sunday evening north from about Ballina, and continuing into Monday.

Abnormally high tides are possible along the coast north from about Ballina during Monday, which may lead to localised coastal inundation.

The combination of damaging surf and abnormally high tides may lead to significant beach erosion.

Locations which may be affected include Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Sawtell, Dorrigo, Grafton, Yamba and Evans Head.

Significant rainfall since 9am today (Saturday, December 12)

GRAFTON: 58mm

LAWRENCE: 62mm

MINNIE WATER: 39mm

YAMBA: 35mm

River levels (current as of 2pm, Saturday December 12)

GRAFTON: 0.292

ULMARRA: 0.339m

TYNDALE: 0.184m

BRUSHGROVE: 0.155m

ORARA (BAWDEN BRIDGE): 0.267m

LILYDALE: 1.035m

CANGAI: 0.313m

JACKADGERY: 0.740m

MACLEAN: 0.014m

WOOLI: 0.175m

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: