SEW GOOD: Teacher's passion helps empower impoverished girls

TWO adorable toddlers whose childhood is spent in stunning, tailor-made clothes will no longer be the sole beneficiaries of their mother's creative passion.

Warwick teacher and avid seamstress Amanda Stevens is embarking on a new project that will bring dignity to women and girls in poverty-stricken parts of the globe.

When Mrs Stevens heard about Dress A Girl Around the World, the social justice compass in her heart spun circles.

She knew it was the perfect way to combine her sewing skills with a desire to help empower disadvantaged women.

"I taught myself to sew when my first daughter was four months and have been making clothes for friends and family ever since," she said.

The advantage for her adorable daughters Isobel and Evie is a childhood full of colourful, quirky clothes.

When the Warwick Daily News caught up with Mrs Stevens yesterday, Evie was a picture of perfection in her sunny elephant-print dress.

"The material goes out just as fast as it comes in around here," Mrs Stevens said.

Evie Stevens shows off the handmade elephant dress that her clever mum and Assumption College teacher Amanda Stevens made. Marian Faa

In the four years since she picked up the hobby, Mrs Stevens has hardly had to buy any clothes from the shops.

But anyone who thinks sewing your own clothes is a cost-cutting measure has got it wrong, Mrs Steven said.

"Some of the fabrics in particular are quite expensive," she said.

That's why she is calling on the Warwick community to donate pieces of cotton to her cause.

During lunch breaks at Assumption College, Mrs Stevens plans to teach her students how to sew cotton dresses that will be donated and delivered to women though the Dress A Girl campaign.

"We haven't been able to get started on the sewing yet because we just need to collect enough fabric first," she said.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can drop their fabric into the Assumption College administration office.

Mrs Stevens said the material had to be cotton because it was lightweight and breathable.

Since it started in 2006, Dress A Girl Around The World has delivered more than one million dresses to 81 countries.